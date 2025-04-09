Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Price Target Cut to $60.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Barclays from $100.00 to $60.00 in a research report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

ALGT has been the topic of a number of other reports. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Allegiant Travel from $95.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on Allegiant Travel from $95.00 to $50.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

Get Allegiant Travel alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Allegiant Travel

Allegiant Travel Price Performance

Allegiant Travel stock opened at $42.33 on Tuesday. Allegiant Travel has a 52 week low of $36.09 and a 52 week high of $107.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $776.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.61.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The transportation company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $1.62. Allegiant Travel had a negative net margin of 9.56% and a positive return on equity of 3.33%. On average, research analysts forecast that Allegiant Travel will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allegiant Travel

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALGT. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 594 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,210 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Allegiant Travel by 94.5% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 459 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 53.5% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 677 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crews Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Institutional investors own 85.81% of the company’s stock.

About Allegiant Travel

(Get Free Report)

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 1, 2024, it operated a fleet of 126 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Allegiant Travel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegiant Travel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.