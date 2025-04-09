Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Dock Street Asset Management Inc.

Dock Street Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 251,032 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 3,871 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 7.5% of Dock Street Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Dock Street Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $62,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Drystone LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Bull Oak Capital LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 252.3% during the third quarter. Bull Oak Capital LLC now owns 155 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new position in Apple during the third quarter worth about $71,000. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America bought a new stake in Apple in the third quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at about $110,000. 67.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apple alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Apple from $325.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Barclays upped their price target on Apple from $183.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on Apple to $236.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, DA Davidson set a $290.00 target price on Apple in a report on Friday, January 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apple has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.23.

Apple Trading Down 5.0 %

Apple stock opened at $172.42 on Wednesday. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $164.08 and a one year high of $260.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $225.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $232.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.37, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.26.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.04. Apple had a return on equity of 160.83% and a net margin of 24.30%. On average, analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 15.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 35,493 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.01, for a total transaction of $7,950,786.93. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 390,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,377,116.59. The trade was a 8.34 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 38,822 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.67, for a total value of $8,683,316.74. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 179,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,072,269.86. The trade was a 17.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 182,451 shares of company stock valued at $40,818,720 over the last three months. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Apple

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.