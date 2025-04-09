Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Holdings Lifted by Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC

Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 133,590 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,797 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 9.1% of Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $33,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Drystone LLC purchased a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Bull Oak Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 252.3% during the third quarter. Bull Oak Capital LLC now owns 155 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the third quarter worth about $71,000. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the third quarter worth $77,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Apple during the third quarter worth about $110,000. 67.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on AAPL shares. Argus upgraded shares of Apple to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Apple from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Maxim Group boosted their target price on Apple to $215.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Loop Capital downgraded Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.23.

Insider Transactions at Apple

In other news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 108,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.65, for a total value of $24,184,616.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,280,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $733,637,976.75. This trade represents a 3.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 35,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.01, for a total value of $7,950,786.93. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 390,059 shares in the company, valued at $87,377,116.59. This represents a 8.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 182,451 shares of company stock worth $40,818,720. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Trading Down 5.0 %

Apple stock opened at $172.42 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $225.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $232.01. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.26. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $164.08 and a 1 year high of $260.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.04. Apple had a return on equity of 160.83% and a net margin of 24.30%. On average, research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 15.87%.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

See Also

