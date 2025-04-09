ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) Shares Bought by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB – Free Report) by 47.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 326,006 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 104,499 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in ArcBest were worth $30,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of ArcBest by 146.3% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 298 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in ArcBest during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 471.9% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 549 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of ArcBest by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,148 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ArcBest during the 4th quarter worth $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.27% of the company’s stock.

ArcBest Trading Down 2.0 %

NASDAQ ARCB opened at $59.59 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.04. ArcBest Co. has a 12 month low of $57.80 and a 12 month high of $152.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $79.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.57.

ArcBest Dividend Announcement

ArcBest ( NASDAQ:ARCB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.22. ArcBest had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 4.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.47 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that ArcBest Co. will post 7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.55%.

Insider Activity at ArcBest

In other ArcBest news, CFO John Matthew Beasley acquired 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $74.89 per share, with a total value of $52,423.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $609,754.38. This represents a 9.41 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ARCB. Citigroup lowered their price target on ArcBest from $83.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America reduced their price objective on ArcBest from $100.00 to $73.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $116.00 target price on shares of ArcBest in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of ArcBest from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $96.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.58.

ArcBest Profile

ArcBest Corporation, an integrated logistics company, engages in the provision of ground, air, and ocean transportation solutions. It operates through two segments: Asset-Based and Asset-Light. The Asset-Based segment provides less-than-truckload (LTL) services, that transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, non-bulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products.

