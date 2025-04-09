Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Acquires 18,447 Shares of Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG – Free Report) by 54.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,447 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.24% of Apogee Enterprises worth $3,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 87.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 186,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,335,000 after acquiring an additional 87,356 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Apogee Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,698,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 692,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,426,000 after purchasing an additional 79,009 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,155,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $82,548,000 after purchasing an additional 75,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Apogee Enterprises by 170.1% during the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 87,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,251,000 after buying an additional 55,122 shares during the period. 94.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APOG stock opened at $43.52 on Wednesday. Apogee Enterprises, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.33 and a 12 month high of $87.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.00 and its 200 day moving average is $64.35. The company has a market capitalization of $955.39 million, a PE ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Apogee Enterprises ( NASDAQ:APOG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $341.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.27 million. Apogee Enterprises had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 23.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Apogee Enterprises, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Singular Research raised shares of Apogee Enterprises to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Apogee Enterprises from $75.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Sidoti raised Apogee Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th.

Apogee Enterprises, Inc provides architectural products and services for enclosing buildings, and glass and acrylic products used for preservation, protection, and enhanced viewing in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical (LSO).

