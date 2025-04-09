Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Acquires 26,305 Shares of Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE – Free Report) by 15.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 198,906 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,305 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Alpine Income Property Trust were worth $3,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PINE. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Alpine Income Property Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Alpine Income Property Trust by 26.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Alpine Income Property Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Alpine Income Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Alpine Income Property Trust from $19.50 to $19.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.14.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Andrew C. Richardson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.64, for a total transaction of $33,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,143 shares in the company, valued at $285,259.52. This represents a 10.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Alpine Income Property Trust Price Performance

PINE opened at $15.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.79 million, a PE ratio of 108.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.05. Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.33 and a 1 year high of $19.42.

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.40. Alpine Income Property Trust had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 0.76%. Research analysts anticipate that Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alpine Income Property Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 13th. This is a positive change from Alpine Income Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Alpine Income Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 814.29%.

Alpine Income Property Trust Company Profile

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that seeks to deliver attractive risk-adjusted returns and dependable cash dividends by investing in, owning and operating a portfolio of single tenant net leased properties that are predominately leased to high-quality publicly traded and credit-rated tenants.

