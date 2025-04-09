Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Acquires 279,533 Shares of Global Business Travel Group, Inc. (NYSE:GBTG)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Global Business Travel Group, Inc. (NYSE:GBTG – Free Report) by 225.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 403,262 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 279,533 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Global Business Travel Group were worth $3,742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Global Business Travel Group by 41.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 806,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,202,000 after acquiring an additional 237,682 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Global Business Travel Group by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 71,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 17,313 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Business Travel Group in the third quarter worth $984,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Business Travel Group in the third quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Global Business Travel Group during the third quarter valued at $273,000. 82.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on GBTG. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Global Business Travel Group from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Global Business Travel Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Global Business Travel Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.90.

Global Business Travel Group Price Performance

GBTG opened at $6.39 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.74 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.39. Global Business Travel Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.30 and a 12-month high of $9.60.

About Global Business Travel Group

Global Business Travel Group, Inc provides business-to-business (B2B) travel platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers a suite of technology-enabled solutions to business travelers and clients; travel content suppliers, such as airlines, hotels, ground transportation, and aggregators; and third-party travel agencies.

