Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Acquires 67,289 Shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Free Report) by 107.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 129,624 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 67,289 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $3,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in Koninklijke Philips during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips during the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in Koninklijke Philips during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,993 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the period. 13.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on PHG shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 8th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Koninklijke Philips Price Performance

Shares of PHG stock opened at $21.68 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.15. Koninklijke Philips has a one year low of $19.25 and a one year high of $32.91. The firm has a market cap of $20.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. Koninklijke Philips had a positive return on equity of 10.85% and a negative net margin of 3.88%. On average, analysts expect that Koninklijke Philips will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Koninklijke Philips Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.886 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 13th. Koninklijke Philips’s payout ratio is -89.29%.

About Koninklijke Philips

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America, the Greater China, and internationally. The company operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. It also provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, X-ray systems, and computed tomography (CT) systems and software comprising detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; integrated interventional systems, and interventional diagnostic and therapeutic devices to treat coronary artery and peripheral vascular disease.

