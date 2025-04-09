Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Acquires 80,905 Shares of Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. (NYSE:MEC)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. (NYSE:MEC – Free Report) by 47.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 252,396 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 80,905 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Mayville Engineering were worth $3,968,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MEC. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Mayville Engineering by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mayville Engineering by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 277,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,855,000 after buying an additional 14,118 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in Mayville Engineering by 1,061.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 29,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 27,132 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Mayville Engineering by 44.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 37,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after buying an additional 11,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mayville Engineering in the third quarter valued at about $334,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.44% of the company’s stock.

Mayville Engineering Price Performance

NYSE:MEC opened at $12.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $249.63 million, a P/E ratio of 20.72 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.53 and its 200 day moving average is $16.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.01 and a 12 month high of $23.02.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Citigroup cut their target price on Mayville Engineering from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 6th.

Mayville Engineering Company Profile

Mayville Engineering Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, design, prototyping and tooling, fabrication, aluminum extrusion, coating, and assembling of aftermarket components in the United States. It also supplies engineered components to original equipment manufacturers.

