Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Acquires New Position in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 19,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,446,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA lifted its position in WEX by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 6,008 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,053,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of WEX during the 4th quarter worth $1,580,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of WEX during the 4th quarter valued at about $80,535,000. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd grew its holdings in shares of WEX by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 3,574 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in WEX by 105.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,046,614 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $358,812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,087 shares during the last quarter. 97.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WEX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America lowered shares of WEX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on WEX from $215.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. UBS Group reduced their target price on WEX from $200.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird set a $186.00 price target on WEX in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on WEX from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, WEX presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.80.

NYSE WEX opened at $113.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.33. WEX Inc. has a 1-year low of $111.97 and a 1-year high of $241.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $154.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $175.70.

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.16. WEX had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 32.35%. As a group, analysts anticipate that WEX Inc. will post 14.09 EPS for the current year.

WEX Inc operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Mobility segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services; and provides account activation and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and offerings.

