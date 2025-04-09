Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Acquires New Stake in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 54,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,940,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Bio-Techne by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 41,103 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,285,000 after buying an additional 3,731 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 86.0% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 80,436 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,429,000 after acquiring an additional 37,181 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 11.2% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 45,550 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,641,000 after acquiring an additional 4,574 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Bio-Techne by 7.5% in the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,808 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Bio-Techne by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,957 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 98.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bio-Techne alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Amy E. Herr sold 1,860 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.96, for a total transaction of $122,685.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,336.96. This represents a 48.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kim Kelderman sold 13,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.29, for a total value of $1,035,067.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,004 shares in the company, valued at $3,014,619.16. This trade represents a 25.56 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TECH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered Bio-Techne from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $88.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Baird R W cut shares of Bio-Techne from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Bio-Techne in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bio-Techne currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.25.

Get Our Latest Analysis on TECH

Bio-Techne Trading Down 6.7 %

Shares of Bio-Techne stock opened at $48.81 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.22. Bio-Techne Co. has a 12-month low of $48.34 and a 12-month high of $85.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.94, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.30, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.45.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.03). Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 13.22%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bio-Techne Co. will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bio-Techne Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 17th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.32%.

Bio-Techne Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Greater China, rest of Asia-Pacific, and internationally.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Techne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Techne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.