Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Boosts Stake in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Free Report) by 82.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,413,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 640,445 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 1.00% of Hudson Pacific Properties worth $4,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Opinicus Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 97.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hudson Pacific Properties Stock Performance

Shares of HPP stock opened at $2.16 on Wednesday. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.11 and a 12 month high of $6.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $304.62 million, a P/E ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.46.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hudson Pacific Properties ( NYSE:HPP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $209.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.95 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative return on equity of 12.64% and a negative net margin of 44.01%. Sell-side analysts predict that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on HPP. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Hudson Pacific Properties from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $3.90 to $3.40 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $2.40 to $2.25 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, March 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.43.

About Hudson Pacific Properties

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE: HPP) is a real estate investment trust serving dynamic tech and media tenants in global epicenters for these synergistic, converging and secular growth industries. Hudson Pacific's unique and high-barrier tech and media focus leverages a full-service, end-to-end value creation platform forged through deep strategic relationships and niche expertise across identifying, acquiring, transforming and developing properties into world-class amenitized, collaborative and sustainable office and studio space.

