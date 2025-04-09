Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Boosts Stake in Tuya Inc. (NYSE:TUYA)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Tuya Inc. (NYSE:TUYA – Free Report) by 497.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,144,103 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,784,940 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Tuya were worth $3,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Catalina Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Tuya in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tuya during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Tuya by 157.9% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 29,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 17,877 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Tuya in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd grew its stake in shares of Tuya by 204.5% in the 3rd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 48,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 32,279 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Tuya alerts:

Tuya Trading Down 9.0 %

Shares of NYSE:TUYA opened at $2.07 on Wednesday. Tuya Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.28 and a 12-month high of $4.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.83 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.27.

Tuya Dividend Announcement

Tuya ( NYSE:TUYA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $82.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.40 million. Tuya had a negative net margin of 5.55% and a negative return on equity of 0.58%.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 13th will be issued a $0.0608 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 13th. This represents a yield of 6.1%. Tuya’s payout ratio is currently 400.00%.

Tuya Profile

(Free Report)

Tuya Inc offers purpose-built Internet of Things (IoT) cloud development platform in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company provides platform-as-a-service that enables business, original equipment manufacturers, brands, and developers to develop, launch, manage, and monetize software-enabled smart devices and services; and industry software-as-a-service, which enables businesses to deploy, connect, and manage various types of smart devices.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TUYA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tuya Inc. (NYSE:TUYA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tuya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tuya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.