Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Cuts Position in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership decreased its position in shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Free Report) by 85.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 107,244 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 647,777 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Flex were worth $4,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FLEX. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Flex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Flex during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Flex by 112.9% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 960 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Flex by 82.9% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new stake in Flex during the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Flex alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Michael P. Hartung sold 64,807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.89, for a total transaction of $2,844,379.23. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 233,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,249,456.14. This trade represents a 21.72 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lay Koon Tan sold 50,000 shares of Flex stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.25, for a total value of $2,162,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 202,850 shares in the company, valued at $8,773,262.50. This represents a 19.77 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FLEX. StockNews.com raised shares of Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Flex in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Flex from $46.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Flex from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.33.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Flex

Flex Trading Down 1.0 %

Flex stock opened at $27.80 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.99. Flex Ltd. has a 52-week low of $25.11 and a 52-week high of $45.10.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. Flex had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 17.93%. Sell-side analysts expect that Flex Ltd. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Flex Profile

(Free Report)

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Flex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.