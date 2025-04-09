Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Decreases Holdings in Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lessened its holdings in Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR – Free Report) by 36.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,603 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,873 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Palomar were worth $4,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Palomar by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,574,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,886,000 after acquiring an additional 53,123 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Palomar by 3.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,097,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,919,000 after purchasing an additional 32,151 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Palomar by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 785,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,932,000 after acquiring an additional 210,523 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Palomar by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 600,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,822,000 after purchasing an additional 18,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its position in Palomar by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 455,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,052,000 after buying an additional 71,806 shares during the last quarter. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Angela L. Grant sold 717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.70, for a total transaction of $72,918.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,951 shares in the company, valued at $300,116.70. The trade was a 19.55 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mac Armstrong sold 3,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.27, for a total value of $344,637.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 60,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,559,696.64. The trade was a 4.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,097 shares of company stock worth $3,271,422 over the last 90 days. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PLMR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Palomar from $112.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Palomar from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Palomar from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Palomar in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Palomar from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.17.

Palomar Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of PLMR stock opened at $131.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $125.49 and a 200 day moving average of $110.38. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.09 and a twelve month high of $143.77. The stock has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.25 and a beta of 0.46.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.13. Palomar had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 21.23%. On average, research analysts predict that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Palomar

Palomar Holdings, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance to residential and businesses in the United States. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, fronting, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance.

