Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Grows Holdings in Gravity Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRVY)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Gravity Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRVY – Free Report) by 13.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,989 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,014 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.96% of Gravity worth $4,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Gravity by 111.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 423 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gravity by 162.4% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 690 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Gravity in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Gravity in the third quarter worth $117,000. Finally, Flower City Capital purchased a new position in shares of Gravity during the 4th quarter valued at about $253,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Gravity alerts:

Gravity Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GRVY opened at $55.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $385.04 million, a PE ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $59.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.79. Gravity Co., Ltd. has a 12-month low of $53.12 and a 12-month high of $88.85.

Gravity Profile

Gravity Co, Ltd. develops and publishes online and mobile games worldwide. It offers a massively multiplayer online role-playing game, including Ragnarok Online, Dragonica, Ragnarok Online II, and Ragnarok Landverse. Its mobile games portfolio includes Ragnarok M; Eternal Love; Ragnarok Origin; Ragnarok X: Next Generation; Ragnarok Arena; WITH ISLAND; the Labyrinth of Ragnarok; Ragnarok Poring Merge; Tera Classic; Ragnarok: The Lost Memories; Sadako M; NBA: Rise To Stardom; Milkmaid Of The Milky Way; Generation Zombie; Ragnarok Idle Adventure; Ragnarok 20 Heroes; White Chord; WITH: Whale In The High; Ragnarok Lost Memories; and Paladog Tactics.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gravity Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRVY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gravity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gravity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.