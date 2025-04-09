Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Grows Holdings in Qudian Inc. (NYSE:QD)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Qudian Inc. (NYSE:QD – Free Report) by 12.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,242,435 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 140,517 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.62% of Qudian worth $3,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Qudian during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in Qudian during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Qudian during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Qudian in the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of Qudian by 248.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 28,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 20,400 shares in the last quarter. 8.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Qudian stock opened at $2.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $438.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.63 and a beta of 0.47. Qudian Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.52 and a 52-week high of $3.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.64.

Qudian ( NYSE:QD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.16 million for the quarter. Qudian had a return on equity of 0.36% and a net margin of 18.32%.

Qudian Inc operates as a consumer-oriented technology company in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in the operation of online platforms to provide small consumer credit products. It also provides technology development and services; research and development services; and delivery services.

