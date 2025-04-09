Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Grows Stock Holdings in Electromed, Inc. (NYSE:ELMD)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Electromed, Inc. (NYSE:ELMD – Free Report) by 261.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,579 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,839 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 1.35% of Electromed worth $3,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Electromed in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $693,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Electromed in the 4th quarter valued at $99,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Electromed in the 4th quarter valued at $1,518,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Electromed during the 4th quarter worth $1,760,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Electromed in the 4th quarter worth $224,000. 40.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Electromed

In related news, Director Kathleen Skarvan sold 8,640 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $278,640.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 71,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,308,326. This represents a 10.77 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew Summers sold 35,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.83, for a total transaction of $1,016,920.59. Following the transaction, the director now owns 129,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,724,547.70. This trade represents a 21.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 133,618 shares of company stock worth $3,821,636 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ELMD. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Electromed in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut Electromed from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 28th.

Electromed Stock Performance

Electromed stock opened at $22.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $189.20 million, a P/E ratio of 29.48 and a beta of 0.59. Electromed, Inc. has a one year low of $13.74 and a one year high of $35.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.22.

Electromed declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, March 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Electromed Profile

Electromed, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells airway clearance therapy and related products that apply high frequency chest wall oscillation (HFCWO) therapy in pulmonary care for patients of various ages in the United States and internationally. The company offers SmartVest airway clearance system for patients with compromised pulmonary functions, including bronchiectasis and cystic fibrosis, as well as neuromuscular conditions, such as cerebral palsy and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; SmartVest SQL System; SmartVest Clearway System that consists of an inflatable therapy garment, a programmable air pulse generator, and a patented single-hose that delivers air pulses from the generator to the garment to create oscillatory pressure on the chest wall; and SmartVest Connect, a wireless technology that allows data connection between physicians and patients to track therapy performance and collaborate in treatment decisions.

Further Reading

