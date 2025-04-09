Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Grows Stock Holdings in Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT – Free Report) by 27.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 668,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 144,967 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.27% of Uniti Group worth $3,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UNIT. FMR LLC raised its position in Uniti Group by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 296,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after purchasing an additional 69,573 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of Uniti Group by 206.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 212,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 143,210 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its stake in Uniti Group by 129.4% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 588,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,320,000 after acquiring an additional 332,115 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Uniti Group in the third quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in Uniti Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $112,000. 87.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UNIT opened at $4.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.50. Uniti Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.57 and a 12-month high of $6.31.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Uniti Group ( NASDAQ:UNIT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. Uniti Group had a net margin of 8.82% and a negative return on equity of 4.12%. The company had revenue of $293.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.59 million. On average, analysts predict that Uniti Group Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Uniti Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Uniti Group from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd.

Uniti Group Profile

Uniti Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the acquisition, construction, and leasing of properties. It operates through the following business segments: Uniti Leasing, Uniti Fiber, and Corporate. The Uniti Leasing segment involves mission-critical communications assets on exclusive or shared-tenant basis, and dark fiber network.

