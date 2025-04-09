Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $3.24 Million Holdings in Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE – Free Report) by 62.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 246,636 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,073 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.80% of Lands’ End worth $3,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. AlphaQuest LLC bought a new position in Lands’ End during the 4th quarter worth $101,000. Inceptionr LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lands’ End during the 4th quarter worth $150,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Lands’ End in the fourth quarter worth $195,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in Lands’ End in the fourth quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in Lands’ End by 82.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 13,520 shares during the period. 37.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lands' End alerts:

Lands’ End Stock Down 7.1 %

Shares of LE opened at $8.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $256.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.58 and a beta of 2.64. Lands’ End, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.15 and a 52 week high of $19.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.10 and a 200-day moving average of $13.75.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Lands’ End ( NASDAQ:LE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.01). Lands’ End had a positive return on equity of 1.24% and a negative net margin of 1.46%. The company had revenue of $441.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lands’ End, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Lands’ End from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 17th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on LE

About Lands’ End

(Free Report)

Lands’ End, Inc operates as a digital retailer of apparel, swimwear, outerwear, accessories, footwear, home products, and uniform in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through U.S. eCommerce, International, Outfitters, Third Party, and Retail segments. The company also sells uniform and logo apparel.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lands' End Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lands' End and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.