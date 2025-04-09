Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $3.37 Million Holdings in United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS – Free Report) by 30.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 118,291 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 27,748 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.47% of United Fire Group worth $3,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of United Fire Group during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new stake in United Fire Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $119,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in United Fire Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $131,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in United Fire Group by 576.4% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,411 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 4,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in shares of United Fire Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 62.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Fire Group

In other news, Director Christopher R. Drahozal sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.33, for a total value of $70,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 441,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,517,978.79. This represents a 0.56 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James Noyce acquired 2,000 shares of United Fire Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.97 per share, with a total value of $53,940.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 27,316 shares in the company, valued at $736,712.52. This trade represents a 7.90 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 5.99% of the company’s stock.

United Fire Group Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of United Fire Group stock opened at $25.73 on Wednesday. United Fire Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.04 and a 1 year high of $31.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.01. The company has a market cap of $653.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 0.33.

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The insurance provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.64. United Fire Group had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 8.84%. As a group, research analysts forecast that United Fire Group, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Fire Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. United Fire Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on UFCS. Jones Trading raised shares of United Fire Group to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of United Fire Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on United Fire Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th.

United Fire Group Profile

United Fire Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers commercial and personal lines of property and casualty insurance; and reinsurance coverage for property and casualty insurance. Its commercial lines include fire and allied lines, other liability, automobile, workers’ compensation, fidelity and surety coverage, and other insurance products; and personal lines comprise automobile, and fire and allied lines coverage, including homeowners, as well as provides assumed reinsurance products.

Further Reading

