Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $3.39 Million Stock Position in Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI – Free Report) by 2,396.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 287,440 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 275,926 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.81% of Methode Electronics worth $3,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MEI. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Methode Electronics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,741,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Methode Electronics by 83.2% during the 4th quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 49,817 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 22,621 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Methode Electronics by 176.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 263,381 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,105,000 after acquiring an additional 168,188 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Methode Electronics during the fourth quarter worth $1,471,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Methode Electronics during the fourth quarter valued at $241,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MEI. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Methode Electronics from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Sidoti upgraded shares of Methode Electronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th.

MEI opened at $5.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.75. The company has a market cap of $190.02 million, a PE ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.52 and a 200-day moving average of $10.26. Methode Electronics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.08 and a 52-week high of $17.45.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The electronics maker reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.04). Methode Electronics had a negative return on equity of 3.26% and a negative net margin of 8.16%. The company had revenue of $239.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.33) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Methode Electronics, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 18th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 17th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.52%. Methode Electronics’s payout ratio is presently -21.46%.

In related news, SVP Lars Ullrich purchased 15,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.69 per share, for a total transaction of $101,353.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,353.50. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jonathan B. Degaynor acquired 32,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.46 per share, with a total value of $211,455.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $211,455.18. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, engineers, and produces mechatronic products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Automotive, Industrial, Interface, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

