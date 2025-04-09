Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $3.43 Million Position in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lessened its holdings in shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) by 95.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,719 shares of the company’s stock after selling 391,639 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $3,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FERG. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ferguson by 906.7% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Berbice Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ferguson during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ferguson during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Ferguson by 92.5% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Ferguson by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Ferguson alerts:

Ferguson Stock Down 2.7 %

Ferguson stock opened at $148.05 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Ferguson plc has a 1-year low of $146.15 and a 1-year high of $225.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $169.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $185.33. The company has a market cap of $29.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.17.

Ferguson Dividend Announcement

Ferguson ( NASDAQ:FERG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.06). Ferguson had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 34.63%. The company had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. Ferguson’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Ferguson plc will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 21st. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FERG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Ferguson from $224.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $189.00 price objective on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $193.00 target price (down from $230.00) on shares of Ferguson in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Bank of America upgraded Ferguson from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Ferguson from $205.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.62.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ferguson

Ferguson Profile

(Free Report)

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FERG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ferguson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferguson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.