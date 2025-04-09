Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $3.50 Million Holdings in AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership trimmed its position in shares of AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ – Free Report) by 37.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 42,669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 25,291 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in AZZ were worth $3,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of AZZ by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in AZZ by 202.5% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in AZZ by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its stake in AZZ by 50.8% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in shares of AZZ in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $225,000. 90.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AZZ Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AZZ opened at $75.18 on Wednesday. AZZ Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.59 and a 12-month high of $99.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $89.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.33. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 50.79, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

AZZ Announces Dividend

AZZ ( NYSE:AZZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $403.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $394.30 million. AZZ had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 7.94%. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that AZZ Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 30th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th. AZZ’s payout ratio is currently 45.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AZZ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Capital upgraded AZZ to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Noble Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of AZZ in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of AZZ from $99.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of AZZ in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AZZ currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.67.

AZZ Profile

AZZ Inc provides hot-dip galvanizing and coil coating solutions in North America. It offers metal finishing solutions for corrosion protection, including hot-dip galvanizing, spin galvanizing, powder coating, anodizing, and plating to steel fabrication and other industries, as well as to fabricators or manufacturers that provide services to the transmission and distribution, bridge and highway, petrochemical, and general industrial markets; and original equipment manufacturers.

