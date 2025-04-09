Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $3.56 Million Position in HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP – Free Report) by 270.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,911 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,897 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in HashiCorp were worth $3,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of HashiCorp by 331.2% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in HashiCorp by 45.9% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 1,637 shares during the last quarter. Callan Family Office LLC bought a new position in HashiCorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $269,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HashiCorp by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of HashiCorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $379,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.25% of the company’s stock.

Get HashiCorp alerts:

HashiCorp Stock Performance

Shares of HashiCorp stock opened at $34.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.02 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.19. HashiCorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.00 and a twelve month high of $34.85.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of HashiCorp in a research note on Monday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of HashiCorp in a report on Monday, December 16th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.40.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on HCP

HashiCorp Profile

(Free Report)

HashiCorp, Inc engages in the provision of multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers infrastructure provisioning products, including Terraform, that enables IT operations teams to apply an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; Packer, that provides a consistent way to define the process of transforming the raw source inputs into a production worthy artifact, across any environment or packaging format; and Vagrant, that allows teams to define how development environments are set up.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HashiCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HashiCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.