Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $3.85 Million Stock Position in Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRDA)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRDA – Free Report) by 123.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 222,520 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 122,823 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.59% of Entrada Therapeutics worth $3,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in shares of Entrada Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. AlphaQuest LLC bought a new position in Entrada Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Entrada Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $137,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Entrada Therapeutics by 44.0% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 4,291 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in shares of Entrada Therapeutics by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 14,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 3,644 shares during the period. 86.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TRDA opened at $7.55 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.06. The stock has a market cap of $283.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.04. Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.42 and a 12 month high of $21.79.

Entrada Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TRDA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.69. The business had revenue of $12.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.95 million. Entrada Therapeutics had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 25.53%. Equities research analysts expect that Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Entrada Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 31st.

Entrada Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops endosomal escape vehicle (EEV) therapeutics for the treatment of multiple neuromuscular diseases. Its EEV platform develops a portfolio of oligonucleotide, antibody, and enzyme-based programs. Its therapeutic candidates, which include ENTR-601-44, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy; and ENTR-701, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1.

