Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $4.27 Million Stock Holdings in Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN – Free Report) by 117.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 46,304 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,046 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Parsons were worth $4,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PSN. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Parsons by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,575,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,093,000 after buying an additional 59,545 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in Parsons by 271.6% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,069,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,932,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512,812 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Parsons by 60.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,634,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,429,000 after acquiring an additional 616,707 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Parsons by 18.1% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,192,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,685,000 after purchasing an additional 183,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Parsons by 14.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 772,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,146,000 after purchasing an additional 95,040 shares during the period. 98.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PSN. Bank of America reduced their price target on Parsons from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Raymond James cut shares of Parsons from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Parsons from $122.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Parsons from $109.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, TD Cowen cut shares of Parsons from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Parsons has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.50.

PSN opened at $59.33 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.06, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $64.19 and its 200-day moving average is $87.05. Parsons Co. has a 1-year low of $54.56 and a 1-year high of $114.68.

Parsons declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, March 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Parsons Corporation provides integrated solutions and services in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates through Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure segments. The Federal Solutions segment provides critical technologies, such as cybersecurity; missile defense; intelligence; space launch and ground systems; space and weapon system resiliency; geospatial intelligence; signals intelligence; environmental remediation; border security, critical infrastructure protection; counter unmanned air systems; biometrics and bio surveillance solutions

