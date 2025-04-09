Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $4.35 Million Stake in Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership reduced its stake in shares of Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL – Free Report) by 83.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 199,190 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 975,037 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.54% of Global Ship Lease worth $4,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GSL. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Global Ship Lease during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Ship Lease during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Global Ship Lease in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Ship Lease in the 4th quarter valued at $133,000. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Global Ship Lease during the 4th quarter worth $305,000. 50.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GSL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Clarkson Capital raised Global Ship Lease from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. StockNews.com cut Global Ship Lease from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Global Ship Lease in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th.

Global Ship Lease Stock Down 4.1 %

GSL stock opened at $18.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $646.59 million, a P/E ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.21. Global Ship Lease, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.08 and a fifty-two week high of $30.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.27 and a 200-day moving average of $22.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The shipping company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.25. Global Ship Lease had a net margin of 46.38% and a return on equity of 27.88%. The business had revenue of $182.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.71 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Global Ship Lease, Inc. will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Global Ship Lease Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.87%. Global Ship Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.50%.

Global Ship Lease Profile

Global Ship Lease, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in owning and chartering of containerships under fixed-rate charters to container shipping companies worldwide. As of March 11, 2024, it owned 68 mid-sized and smaller containerships, ranging from 2,207 to 11,040 twenty-foot equivalent unit (TEU), with an aggregate capacity of 375,406 TEU.

