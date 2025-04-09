Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Invests $3.83 Million in Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLC)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 68,630 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,828,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.47% of Atlanticus as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Atlanticus by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,079 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Atlanticus by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 8,128 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Atlanticus by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 7,454 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Atlanticus by 393.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,283 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Atlanticus by 158.8% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 2,971 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares during the period. 14.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ATLC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $52.00 price objective (up from $45.00) on shares of Atlanticus in a research note on Monday, March 17th. B. Riley raised Atlanticus to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.00.

Atlanticus Stock Up 2.0 %

NASDAQ:ATLC opened at $46.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $703.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.39. Atlanticus Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $23.10 and a 1 year high of $64.70.

Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The credit services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $353.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $355.02 million. Atlanticus had a return on equity of 25.14% and a net margin of 8.39%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Atlanticus Holdings Co. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Atlanticus Company Profile

Atlanticus Holdings Corporation, a financial technology company, provides credit and related financial services and products to customers the United States. It operates in two segments, Credit as a Service, and Auto Finance. The Credit as a Service segment originates a range of consumer loan products, such as private label and general purpose credit cards originated by lenders through various channels, including retail and healthcare, direct mail solicitation, digital marketing, and partnerships with third parties; and offers credit to their customers for the purchase of various goods and services, including consumer electronics, furniture, elective medical procedures, healthcare, and home-improvements by partnering with retailers, healthcare providers, and other service providers.

