Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Lowers Position in Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership trimmed its position in shares of Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK – Free Report) by 77.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 96,762 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 323,979 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Teekay Tankers were worth $3,850,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Teekay Tankers during the fourth quarter worth about $132,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Teekay Tankers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $583,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Teekay Tankers by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 914,657 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $36,394,000 after acquiring an additional 66,332 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in Teekay Tankers by 492.1% in the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 57,135 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,273,000 after purchasing an additional 47,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC grew its stake in Teekay Tankers by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 6,221 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Teekay Tankers alerts:

Teekay Tankers Stock Down 8.3 %

Shares of NYSE:TNK opened at $34.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 3.04 and a beta of -0.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.64. Teekay Tankers Ltd. has a twelve month low of $33.35 and a twelve month high of $74.20.

Teekay Tankers Dividend Announcement

Teekay Tankers ( NYSE:TNK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The shipping company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $163.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.26 million. Teekay Tankers had a net margin of 34.55% and a return on equity of 20.67%. Analysts anticipate that Teekay Tankers Ltd. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. Teekay Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.83%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Teekay Tankers in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Teekay Tankers

About Teekay Tankers

(Free Report)

Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides crude oil and other marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. The company offers voyage and time charter services; offshore ship-to-ship transfer services of commodities primarily crude oil and refined oil products; and tanker commercial and technical management services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TNK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Teekay Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teekay Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.