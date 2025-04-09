Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Makes New Investment in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 30,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,513,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in BioNTech by 2.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 155,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,512,000 after purchasing an additional 3,014 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of BioNTech during the 3rd quarter worth $459,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of BioNTech during the 3rd quarter worth $718,000. Vestcor Inc acquired a new position in BioNTech in the 3rd quarter valued at $784,000. Finally, Exome Asset Management LLC bought a new position in BioNTech in the 3rd quarter worth $4,104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BNTX. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of BioNTech in a report on Friday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $172.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on BioNTech from $145.00 to $139.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $171.44 price target on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on BioNTech from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of BioNTech from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BioNTech presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.44.

NASDAQ BNTX opened at $86.65 on Wednesday. BioNTech SE has a 1-year low of $76.53 and a 1-year high of $131.49. The company has a market capitalization of $20.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.26 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $106.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.23. The company has a current ratio of 7.33, a quick ratio of 7.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 10th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. BioNTech had a negative return on equity of 2.35% and a negative net margin of 15.16%. The business’s revenue was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that BioNTech SE will post -3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV 16+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 to treat triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in Phase I clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer.

