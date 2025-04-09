Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Purchases 134,407 Shares of Similarweb Ltd. (NYSE:SMWB)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Similarweb Ltd. (NYSE:SMWB – Free Report) by 111.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 255,406 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 134,407 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.32% of Similarweb worth $3,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SMWB. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Similarweb during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Similarweb during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Similarweb in the 3rd quarter worth about $70,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in shares of Similarweb in the 4th quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Similarweb during the 4th quarter valued at about $115,000. 57.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SMWB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Similarweb from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Similarweb in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Similarweb in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Similarweb from $13.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Similarweb from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.13.

Similarweb Stock Performance

NYSE:SMWB opened at $6.66 on Wednesday. Similarweb Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $5.71 and a fifty-two week high of $17.64. The firm has a market cap of $550.33 million, a PE ratio of -47.58 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.42.

Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.10). Similarweb had a negative net margin of 4.58% and a negative return on equity of 47.62%. Research analysts predict that Similarweb Ltd. will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

Similarweb Company Profile

Similarweb Ltd. provides cloud-based digital intelligence solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, Israel, and internationally. The company offers digital research intelligence solutions for its customers to benchmark performance against competitors and market leaders, analyze trends in the market, conduct deeper research into specific companies, and analyze audience behavior; and digital marketing intelligence solutions for its customers to understand their competitors' online acquisition strategies in each marketing channel, and optimize their own strategies.

