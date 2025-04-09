Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Purchases 140,489 Shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC – Free Report) by 25.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 691,251 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 140,489 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.08% of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. worth $4,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 36,111 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 2,297 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 109,286 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 2,332 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 70.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,411 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,656 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 23,975 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 3,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 14,092 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 3,746 shares in the last quarter.

Get Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. alerts:

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. stock opened at $5.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.91 and a 200 day moving average of $6.74. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. has a fifty-two week low of $5.45 and a fifty-two week high of $8.47.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Profile

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. provides digital services in Turkey, Ukraine, Belarus, Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, and the Netherlands. It operates through Turkcell Turkey, Turkcell International, and Techfin segments. It offers work contact services, such as mobile communications, fixed business internet and business phone, and customer loyalty and programs; digital business services comprising uninterrupted access, cyber security, data center, Internet of Things, big data, e-transformation, technologies, and managed services, and cloud solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TKC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.