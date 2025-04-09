Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Purchases 141,411 Shares of Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE – Free Report) by 239.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 200,362 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 141,411 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Kimball Electronics were worth $3,753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KE. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in Kimball Electronics by 0.6% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 95,526 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in Kimball Electronics in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Kimball Electronics by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 64,684 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after buying an additional 1,555 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management raised its stake in Kimball Electronics by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 92,263 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,728,000 after acquiring an additional 2,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kimball Electronics by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,283 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 2,528 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on shares of Kimball Electronics from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Kimball Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.75.

Kimball Electronics Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ KE opened at $12.91 on Wednesday. Kimball Electronics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.41 and a 1-year high of $24.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.05. The company has a market cap of $317.01 million, a PE ratio of 40.35 and a beta of 1.18.

Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The electronics maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. Kimball Electronics had a return on equity of 5.48% and a net margin of 0.51%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kimball Electronics, Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Kimball Electronics

Kimball Electronics, Inc engages in the provision of electronics manufacturing, engineering, and supply chain support services to customers in the automotive, medical, and industrial end markets. The Company also offers contract manufacturing services, including engineering and supply chain support for the production of electronic assemblies and other products, including non-electronic components, medical devices, medical disposables, and precision molded plastics, as well as automation, test, and inspection equipment primarily used in automotive, medical, and industrial applications.

