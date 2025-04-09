Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Purchases 276,207 Shares of Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX – Free Report) by 2,223.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 288,630 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 276,207 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Varex Imaging were worth $4,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VREX. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in Varex Imaging during the 4th quarter valued at $98,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Varex Imaging by 149.8% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 4,429 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Varex Imaging by 60.7% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 9,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Varex Imaging in the 4th quarter worth $147,000. Finally, Inceptionr LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Varex Imaging during the fourth quarter worth about $168,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on VREX. StockNews.com raised shares of Varex Imaging from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Varex Imaging in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Varex Imaging from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th.

Insider Activity at Varex Imaging

In related news, SVP Kimberley E. Honeysett sold 4,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.81, for a total transaction of $51,329.67. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,265.62. This represents a 50.03 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Sunny Sanyal sold 8,749 shares of Varex Imaging stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.24, for a total transaction of $98,338.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 190,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,137,769.32. This trade represents a 4.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Varex Imaging Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VREX opened at $7.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 4.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.35. The firm has a market cap of $307.35 million, a PE ratio of -6.38 and a beta of 0.65. Varex Imaging Co. has a one year low of $7.33 and a one year high of $18.17.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. Varex Imaging had a negative net margin of 5.79% and a positive return on equity of 4.00%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Varex Imaging Co. will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

About Varex Imaging

Varex Imaging Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells X-ray imaging components. The company operates through two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components, comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors and accessories, ionization chambers, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, 3D reconstruction software, computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, and heat exchangers.

