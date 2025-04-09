Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Purchases 300,433 Shares of MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG – Free Report) by 484.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 362,481 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300,433 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in MiMedx Group were worth $3,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MDXG. IMG Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MiMedx Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in MiMedx Group during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd raised its holdings in MiMedx Group by 127.6% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 7,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 4,275 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC bought a new position in shares of MiMedx Group in the fourth quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Koss Olinger Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of MiMedx Group in the fourth quarter worth $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.15% of the company’s stock.

MiMedx Group Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of MDXG stock opened at $6.86 on Wednesday. MiMedx Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.47 and a 52-week high of $10.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.99 and its 200 day moving average is $7.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a current ratio of 4.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 1.74.

Insider Transactions at MiMedx Group

MiMedx Group ( NASDAQ:MDXG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.07. MiMedx Group had a return on equity of 26.21% and a net margin of 23.86%. The firm had revenue of $92.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.42 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MiMedx Group, Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO William Frank Iv Hulse sold 81,446 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.80, for a total transaction of $635,278.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 494,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,859,237.20. This represents a 14.13 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kimberly Maersk-Moller sold 4,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.89, for a total value of $32,396.34. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 310,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,452,496.04. This represents a 1.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 144,018 shares of company stock valued at $1,130,312 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of MiMedx Group in a report on Thursday, February 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of MiMedx Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th.

About MiMedx Group

MiMedx Group, Inc develops and distributes placental tissue allografts for various sectors of healthcare. It processes the human placental tissues utilizing its patented and proprietary PURION process to produce allografts that retains the tissue’s inherent biological properties and regulatory proteins.

