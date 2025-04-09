Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Purchases 8,083 Shares of Potbelly Co. (NASDAQ:PBPB)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Potbelly Co. (NASDAQ:PBPB – Free Report) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 351,271 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,083 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Potbelly were worth $3,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PBPB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Potbelly by 122.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 67,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 36,930 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Potbelly in the 4th quarter worth about $520,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Potbelly by 247.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 39,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 28,342 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Potbelly by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 539,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,086,000 after buying an additional 159,900 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Potbelly by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 608,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,074,000 after acquiring an additional 21,188 shares in the last quarter. 72.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PBPB shares. StockNews.com lowered Potbelly from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Potbelly in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Potbelly in a research note on Friday, March 7th.

Potbelly Price Performance

NASDAQ PBPB opened at $8.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $249.50 million, a PE ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.49. Potbelly Co. has a 52-week low of $6.28 and a 52-week high of $13.48.

Insider Buying and Selling at Potbelly

In related news, major shareholder David Nierenberg acquired 22,169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.36 per share, for a total transaction of $207,501.84. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 124,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,162,203.12. This trade represents a 21.73 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

About Potbelly

Potbelly Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises Potbelly sandwich shops in the United States. The company was formerly known as Potbelly Sandwich Works, Inc and changed its name to Potbelly Corporation in 2002. Potbelly Corporation was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

