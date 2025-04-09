Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Purchases New Shares in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 80,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,998,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Berbice Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in HSBC in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of HSBC by 58.2% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HSBC during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in HSBC during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HSBC during the fourth quarter worth $73,000. 1.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HSBC alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HSBC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of HSBC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of HSBC from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

HSBC Stock Performance

Shares of HSBC stock opened at $46.64 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. HSBC Holdings plc has a 1-year low of $39.42 and a 1-year high of $61.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.22. The company has a market capitalization of $166.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.40.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.04. HSBC had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The business had revenue of $11.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.79 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that HSBC Holdings plc will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HSBC Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $1.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.44%. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 115.81%.

HSBC Profile

(Free Report)

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HSBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HSBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.