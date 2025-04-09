Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Purchases Shares of 18,915 Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 18,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,180,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STZ. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $445,883,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Constellation Brands by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,534,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,433,188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821,969 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 1,844.7% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 924,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,265,000 after purchasing an additional 876,745 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter worth $105,766,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Constellation Brands by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,176,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,919,000 after purchasing an additional 253,445 shares during the last quarter. 77.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on STZ. Truist Financial cut their target price on Constellation Brands from $255.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $203.00 target price (down from $262.00) on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Monday, January 13th. TD Cowen cut their price target on Constellation Brands from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Citigroup lowered shares of Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Constellation Brands from $265.00 to $223.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $244.32.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director William T. Giles purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $186.39 per share, with a total value of $186,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,688.57. This represents a 215.98 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 12.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

Shares of STZ stock opened at $170.53 on Wednesday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $160.46 and a 12-month high of $274.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $176.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $210.64. The company has a market cap of $30.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.75.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 10th. The company reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 26.55%. Constellation Brands’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.19 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.5 EPS for the current year.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

