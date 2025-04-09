Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Raises Holdings in AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO – Free Report) by 293.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 352,544 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 263,034 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in AngioDynamics were worth $3,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its position in shares of AngioDynamics by 55.3% in the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,415,156 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $12,963,000 after buying an additional 503,713 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in AngioDynamics by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,119,385 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $10,254,000 after acquiring an additional 133,312 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in AngioDynamics by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 960,767 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,477,000 after acquiring an additional 46,409 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in AngioDynamics by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 810,372 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,305,000 after acquiring an additional 21,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in AngioDynamics by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 807,483 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,397,000 after purchasing an additional 254,322 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.43% of the company’s stock.

AngioDynamics Stock Down 3.3 %

NASDAQ ANGO opened at $9.00 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.91. The firm has a market cap of $364.19 million, a PE ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 0.52. AngioDynamics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.47 and a 52 week high of $13.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AngioDynamics ( NASDAQ:ANGO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.16. AngioDynamics had a negative net margin of 79.38% and a negative return on equity of 7.26%. The company had revenue of $72.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.30 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that AngioDynamics, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target (up from $15.00) on shares of AngioDynamics in a research report on Monday.

Insider Activity

In other AngioDynamics news, SVP Warren Nighan, Jr. sold 4,060 shares of AngioDynamics stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.31, for a total value of $49,978.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 41,817 shares in the company, valued at $514,767.27. The trade was a 8.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

AngioDynamics Profile

AngioDynamics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices for the use in treating peripheral vascular disease, and oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally. The company offers Auryon Atherectomy system that is designed to deliver an optimized wavelength, pulse width, and amplitude to remove lesions while preserving vessel wall endothelium.

