Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Raises Position in Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO – Free Report) by 63.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 170,118 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 66,097 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 1.24% of Civeo worth $3,865,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Civeo by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,552 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the period. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Civeo during the 3rd quarter worth $222,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Civeo during the 3rd quarter worth $231,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Civeo by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,707 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Civeo by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,687 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 2,575 shares during the last quarter. 81.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Civeo Stock Down 2.5 %

CVEO stock opened at $19.80 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.23. The company has a market capitalization of $270.35 million, a P/E ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 1.54. Civeo Co. has a twelve month low of $19.69 and a twelve month high of $28.92.

Civeo Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. Civeo’s payout ratio is currently -80.00%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Civeo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 31st.

About Civeo

Civeo Corporation provides hospitality services to the natural resource industry in Canada, Australia, and the United States. The company develops lodges and villages; and mobile assets, including modular, skid-mounted accommodation, and central facilities that provide short to medium-term accommodation needs.

