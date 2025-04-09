Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Raises Position in RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX – Free Report) by 19.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 306,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,796 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 1.62% of RE/MAX worth $3,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RMAX. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of RE/MAX by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 5,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,336 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in RE/MAX during the third quarter valued at about $135,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in RE/MAX during the third quarter worth about $145,000. AlphaQuest LLC increased its stake in shares of RE/MAX by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 11,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 3,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of RE/MAX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $190,000. 93.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RE/MAX Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of NYSE RMAX opened at $7.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $137.63 million, a P/E ratio of 20.71 and a beta of 1.25. RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.94 and a 52 week high of $14.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.73.

RE/MAX ( NYSE:RMAX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.10). RE/MAX had a net margin of 2.32% and a negative return on equity of 38.69%. The firm had revenue of $72.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.34 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of RE/MAX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th.

Insider Activity at RE/MAX

In related news, major shareholder Adam K. Peterson bought 11,798 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.64 per share, for a total transaction of $113,732.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,247,929 shares in the company, valued at $31,310,035.56. This trade represents a 0.36 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 5.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RE/MAX Company Profile

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc operates as a franchisor of real estate brokerage services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Real Estate, Mortgage, and Marketing Funds segments. The company offers real estate brokerage franchising services under the RE/MAX brand; mortgage brokerage services to real estate brokers, real estate professionals, mortgage professionals, and other investors under the Motto Mortgage brand; and mortgage loan processing software and services under the wemlo brand.

