Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Raises Stake in Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA – Free Report) by 284.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 253,016 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 187,245 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.94% of Ooma worth $3,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Ooma during the fourth quarter worth $92,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Ooma during the 4th quarter worth about $153,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Ooma by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,768 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 2,663 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ooma in the 3rd quarter valued at about $185,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ooma in the third quarter worth about $197,000. 80.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark lifted their price target on Ooma from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on shares of Ooma from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ooma has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.63.

Ooma Stock Performance

Shares of OOMA stock opened at $11.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $328.03 million, a P/E ratio of -32.12 and a beta of 1.06. Ooma, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.50 and a 12-month high of $17.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Ooma Profile

Ooma, Inc provides communications services and related technologies for businesses and consumers in the United States and Canada. The company's products and services include Ooma Office, a cloud-based multi-user communications system for small and medium-sized businesses; Ooma Connect, which delivers fixed wireless internet connectivity; and Ooma Enterprise, a unified-communications-as-a-service (UCaaS) solution.

