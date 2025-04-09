Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Raises Stock Position in Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU – Free Report) by 36.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 267,044 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,259 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.83% of Sohu.com worth $3,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of Sohu.com by 75.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 5,519 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 2,367 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in Sohu.com during the 4th quarter worth about $144,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Sohu.com by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 13,700 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Sohu.com by 47.6% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 17,354 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sohu.com by 78.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 22,745 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 10,015 shares during the period. 33.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sohu.com Price Performance

Shares of SOHU stock opened at $10.45 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.48 and its 200 day moving average is $13.64. Sohu.com Limited has a 1-year low of $10.35 and a 1-year high of $17.24. The company has a market cap of $338.09 million, a P/E ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 0.87.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Sohu.com ( NASDAQ:SOHU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The information services provider reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sohu.com had a negative return on equity of 8.49% and a negative net margin of 16.76%. The firm had revenue of $134.68 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.37) earnings per share.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Sohu.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st.

Sohu.com Company Profile

Sohu.com Limited engages in the provision of online media, video, and game products and services on personal computers (PCs) and mobile devices in China. It operates through two segments: Sohu and Changyou. The company offers online news, information, and content services through the mobile phone application Sohu News APP, mobile portal m.sohu.com, and www.sohu.com for PCs; and online video content and services through mobile phone application Sohu Video APP and tv.sohu.com, as well as ifox, a video application for PC.

