Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Sells 11,064 Shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lessened its stake in shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Free Report) by 37.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,677 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 11,064 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Dycom Industries were worth $3,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Dycom Industries in the fourth quarter worth $55,802,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dycom Industries in the 4th quarter worth $50,234,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 119.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 176,572 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,734,000 after buying an additional 96,252 shares during the last quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 232.1% during the 4th quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 117,429 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,440,000 after buying an additional 82,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARS Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Dycom Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,935,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.33% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Peter T. Pruitt, Jr. sold 2,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.08, for a total transaction of $507,732.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,544,437.64. This trade represents a 16.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 4.28% of the company’s stock.

Dycom Industries Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE DY opened at $140.36 on Wednesday. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.37 and a 12 month high of $207.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $164.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $177.97. The stock has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 18.47, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Dycom Industries declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 26th that allows the company to buyback $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to buy up to 3.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DY shares. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Dycom Industries from $234.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Dycom Industries from $229.00 to $201.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Dycom Industries from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $202.50.

Dycom Industries Company Profile

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services to the telecommunications infrastructure and utility industries in the United States. The company offers engineering services to telecommunications providers, including the planning and design of aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; wireless networks in connection with the deployment of macro cell and new small cell sites; and program and project management and inspection personnel.

Featured Articles

