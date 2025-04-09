Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Sells 12,887 Shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership reduced its stake in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) by 49.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,887 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $4,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Graney & King LLC acquired a new stake in LPL Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in LPL Financial by 45.3% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Atala Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of LPL Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Compass Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of LPL Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of LPL Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $78,000. 95.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LPL Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LPLA opened at $286.89 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $187.19 and a 1-year high of $384.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $344.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $317.19.

LPL Financial Dividend Announcement

LPL Financial ( NASDAQ:LPLA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.01 by $0.24. LPL Financial had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 49.41%. Equities analysts predict that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 19.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 11th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $415.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. TD Cowen upgraded shares of LPL Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $277.00 to $413.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on LPL Financial from $379.00 to $413.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on LPL Financial from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on LPL Financial from $414.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LPL Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $369.83.

Insider Transactions at LPL Financial

In other LPL Financial news, CFO Matthew J. Audette sold 4,588 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.07, for a total value of $1,652,001.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,954,837.66. This trade represents a 21.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Marc Eliot Cohen sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.85, for a total transaction of $402,435.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,490,838.75. This trade represents a 21.26 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,465 shares of company stock worth $12,562,070 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, fixed income, alternative investments, retirement and 529 education savings plans, and insurance.

