Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Sells 135,788 Shares of Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership cut its stake in Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY – Free Report) by 52.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,393 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135,788 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Byline Bancorp were worth $3,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BY. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Byline Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in Byline Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $148,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Byline Bancorp by 481.1% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 5,350 shares in the last quarter. Oceanside Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Byline Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Byline Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $221,000. Institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Byline Bancorp

In other Byline Bancorp news, insider Thomas Abraham sold 6,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.86, for a total transaction of $192,149.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 62,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,797,458.52. The trade was a 9.66 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 30.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Byline Bancorp Stock Down 2.1 %

BY opened at $23.49 on Wednesday. Byline Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.70 and a twelve month high of $32.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 0.90.

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.08. Byline Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 19.33%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Byline Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Byline Bancorp Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 4th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. This is a positive change from Byline Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Byline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on BY. Hovde Group lifted their target price on shares of Byline Bancorp from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Stephens increased their price target on Byline Bancorp from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th.

Byline Bancorp Company Profile

Byline Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides various banking products and services for small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers various retail deposit products, including non-interest-bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, and time deposits; ATM and debit cards; and online, mobile, and text banking services, as well as commercial deposits.

