Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Sells 177,181 Shares of Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership reduced its stake in Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD – Free Report) by 39.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 272,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 177,181 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.62% of Gladstone Commercial worth $4,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GOOD. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Gladstone Commercial in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in shares of Gladstone Commercial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Gladstone Commercial by 68.2% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,885 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd bought a new stake in Gladstone Commercial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $192,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new position in Gladstone Commercial in the 4th quarter valued at $194,000. 45.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Gladstone Commercial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOD opened at $13.16 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.68, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.42 and a 200-day moving average of $16.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $602.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.62, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.17. Gladstone Commercial Co. has a 12 month low of $12.85 and a 12 month high of $17.88.

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.24. Gladstone Commercial had a net margin of 16.09% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The company had revenue of $37.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.04 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Gladstone Commercial Co. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 27th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.48%. Gladstone Commercial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 461.54%.

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through January 2024, Gladstone Commercial has paid 229 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

