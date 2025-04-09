Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Sells 20,308 Shares of Enhabit, Inc. (NYSE:EHAB)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership cut its position in Enhabit, Inc. (NYSE:EHAB – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 432,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,308 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Enhabit were worth $3,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paradice Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Enhabit by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 1,780,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,903,000 after acquiring an additional 201,997 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enhabit by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,137,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,987,000 after purchasing an additional 10,538 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Enhabit by 514.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 901,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,119,000 after purchasing an additional 754,395 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Enhabit by 37.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 305,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,411,000 after purchasing an additional 83,707 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in Enhabit by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 175,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after buying an additional 8,448 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Enhabit in a research note on Thursday, March 6th.

Enhabit Stock Performance

Shares of EHAB stock opened at $7.72 on Wednesday. Enhabit, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.85 and a 52 week high of $11.35. The company has a market capitalization of $389.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Enhabit Profile

Enhabit, Inc provides home health and hospice services in the United States. Its home health services include patient education, pain management, wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pharmaceutical administration, and skilled observation and assessment services; practices to treat chronic diseases and conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, arthritis, Alzheimer's disease, low vision, spinal stenosis, Parkinson's disease, osteoporosis, complex wound care and chronic pain, along with disease-specific plans for patients with diabetes, congestive heart failure, post-orthopedic surgery, or injury and respiratory diseases; and physical, occupational and speech therapists provide therapy services.

