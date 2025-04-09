Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Sells 213,539 Shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership trimmed its position in shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Free Report) by 67.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 213,539 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in CNO Financial Group were worth $3,897,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 368.2% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in CNO Financial Group by 95.2% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. raised its stake in CNO Financial Group by 51.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in CNO Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in CNO Financial Group by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. 95.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CNO Financial Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Yvonne K. Franzese sold 2,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.56, for a total transaction of $89,248.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,290,461.76. This trade represents a 6.47 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jeremy David Williams sold 3,393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.77, for a total value of $141,725.61. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,364,140.23. This represents a 5.66 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 159,512 shares of company stock valued at $6,497,710 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CNO. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of CNO Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of CNO Financial Group from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on CNO Financial Group from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on CNO Financial Group from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on CNO Financial Group from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CNO

CNO Financial Group Trading Down 0.7 %

CNO Financial Group stock opened at $35.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 0.90. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.92 and a fifty-two week high of $43.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.22.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.25. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 17.20% and a net margin of 9.08%. Equities research analysts forecast that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CNO Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. CNO Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 17.11%.

CNO Financial Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, insurance products, and financial services for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CNO Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNO Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.